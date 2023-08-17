4 Atlanta Falcons the team needs to extend or re-sign
By Nick Halden
3. Kyle Pitts
After this season the Atlanta Falcons still have plenty of team control over Kyle Pitts but the price for the young tight end will only go up. Locking up Pitts early on seems a very Terry Fontenot move and is wise before he is fully established as one of the league's star pass-catchers.
Atlanta has interesting decisions to make down the road as well with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Desmond Ridder, and Pitts all on their rookie deals. While obviously their level of play will go a long way in deciding who to pay Kyle is two years ahead and a decision will have to be made far sooner on his future.
Last year should be viewed as the outlier due to who was playing quarterback and the way the offense was run. Some fans outside Atlanta have needed a reality check that one season of being a fantasy football bust doesn't change Kyle's talent or ability with a stable offense and production at quarterback.
Extending Kyle Pitts early is the right move and the sooner that Fontenot gets it done the better the deal will look long-term for Atlanta.