4 Atlanta Falcons the team needs to extend or re-sign
By Nick Halden
4. Jeff Okudah
This one is obviously a bit of projecting for the corner to finally get healthy and live up to his potential. Okudah at his best fits Ryan Nielsen and this defense so well that it is hard not to see the corner taking a leap if he is able to get healthy and stay on the field. Being paired with A.J. Terrell obviously is a huge help as well for any corner.
The one concern here about extending Okudah is the young talent Atlanta has added at the position. It is possible that the team isn't concerned about paying anyone aside from A.J. Terrell and is willing to bring in veterans and allow their young players to grow.
However, the exciting fit that Okudah can be for this defense still leaves the option of a longer deal on the table. With what appears to be an injury-shortened season it is hard to project the cost of re-signing Okudah.
While it is far less urgent than the three players mentioned before him it would still be a solid move that allows Atlanta to keep their depth in the secondary moving into 2024.