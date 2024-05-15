4 Atlanta Falcons the team should consider a reunion with this summer
By Nick Halden
1. Calais Campbell
This has been a suggested reunion for the Atlanta Falcons all offseason and continues to make sense. Whether or not Calais wants to return for another season and whether or not that is in Atlanta are the questions that need answers.
Bringing back Calais is all the more important when you consider the fact that the team has lost Bud Dupree and replacing his production with a rookie. Yes, there have been additions in the defensive trenches but no moves that suggest the Falcons pass rush is going to take a leap forward.
Campbell even at this stage of his career is capable of consistently pressuring the quarterback and pushing the offense off schedule. Atlanta's pass-rushing concerns have been addressed by adding Trice and depth around David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett. Lorenzo Carter isn't suddenly going to become a capable pass rusher and expectations for Trice as a rookie are a bit unfair.
This defense needs another pass rusher the team can rely on during key drives and that could be Calais Campbell. The veteran returning wouldn't be surprising; however, it could be he wants to spend his final seasons with a team with a chance to earn a ring.