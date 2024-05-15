4 Atlanta Falcons the team should consider a reunion with this summer
By Nick Halden
3. Keanu Neal
Injuries cost the former Atlanta safety what looked to be a great start to his young career. Since leaving the Falcons Neal has bounced around the league and failed to make the adjustment to his lost speed. The obvious issues with Neal limit his value and make this move about depth and less about the possible production you would get from Neal.
The safety has played linebacker as well and would be a nice depth piece if the Falcons cannot land a player with a higher ceiling at the position. This is all about depth and not with any belief that Neal can contribute at a high level at this point in his career.
4. Russell Gage
Gage would be a fun reunion that gives the team a chance to find a surprise contributor on offense. If he were able to stay healthy the veteran would be a threat to Rondale Moore to take over as the third receiver. It is a role that Gage thrived in during his time in Atlanta and what helped him earn a big contract in Tampa.
Two years in Tampa and injuries made the deal a complete bust. Now Gage is still searching for his next landing spot with Atlanta being a potential fit.