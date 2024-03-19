4 Atlanta Falcons veterans that could lose their job after the draft
By Nick Halden
1. Mike Hughes
Mike Hughes has already lost his starting job as a kick returner for this team. With the departure of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team brought in Ray-Ray McCloud assumably to return punts and kicks for the team moving forward. Hughes was often a liability in coverage and could be replaced with the right draft pick.
Dee Alford and Clark Phillips are the favorites to start opposite A.J. Terrell leaving the other for the third corner spot. Hughes is fighting to be the backup corner on this roster and that is a position the team could easily opt to find in the draft.
Already parting ways with Jeff Okudah it wouldn't be surprising to see the team move on from the less impactful of the two as well. Hughes was a complete mess as a returner and struggled to find his footing in the Atlanta defense. Perhaps under Raheem Morris, this changes for the veteran, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hughes moved in favor of youth.
Similar to what the Rams did after their Super Bowl run moving the majority of their veterans and opting for a young coachable team. Raheem Morris may prefer to take this same strategy in Atlanta.