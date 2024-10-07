4 Atlanta Falcons who are already earning contract extensions in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Justin Simmons
The Atlanta Falcons appear to have the best safety duo in the league with Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons. Bates is under contract at a healthy rate for the next few seasons. Justin Simmons signed a one-year deal at the very end of free agency this offseason. After the team lost Hellams for the season due to injury it was clear they had to make a move.
Richie Grant was getting starting reps but had given no reason to believe he would take a step forward. Signing Simmons has the potential to be the team's most impactful offseason move outside of adding Kirk Cousins.
The duo of Bates and Simmons has been elite and given the team a chance to hang in games. Erasing many mistakes that a lack of an Atlanta pass rush has allowed. Add in the run support and turnover chances created and Simmons has to be at the top of Atlanta's offseason priority list. Whether it was picking off Patrick Mahomes in game three or flying up in run support Simmons has been better than expected and more than earned another season in Atlanta. The only question is can Atlanta afford to keep the duo together?