4 Atlanta Falcons who are already earning contract extensions in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Tyler Allgeier
Who is the team's best running back? The draft price and talent level would suggest the answer is Bijan Robinson. However, the results say Allgeier gets the most yardage out of each carry and is turning into a great receiver out of the backfield. Robinson has dynamic potential but until that potential is tangible production you cannot let Allgeier walk away.
One year of team control left for the Atlanta back is the perfect time to attempt to sign a team friendly extension. Allgeier is the exact type of player this team needs. A punisher who is going to force the defense to question whether they really want to step in his way late in games.
Paying both Robinson and Allgeier is going to be difficult but you cannot lose Allgeier in this offense. One year remains before that happens but if the back is at all interested in an extension the Falcons should get it done.
Allgeier isn't perfect but what the back does so well is find ways to create space and use underrated speed to turn what are losses for Robinson into positive plays. Allgeier should be this team's starter based on his production and what he has brought to the team for the last three seasons.