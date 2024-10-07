4 Atlanta Falcons who are already earning contract extensions in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Matthew Judon
Why didn't the Falcons get a deal done when they added the veteran pass rusher? It seemed Judon wanted out of New England based on his current deal and wanting contract security. After landing in Atlanta Judon let it be known he would earn his next deal and be playing out his contract with the Falcons. Whether it was Judon deciding to attempt to cash in on free agency or the Falcons not wanting to hand the veteran an extension is unclear.
What is clear, however, is that Atlanta must retain Judon at whatever the cost. The Falcons need to be searching for capable edge rushers and cannot afford to lose the one answer they have found. Judon's level of play has kept the Falcons' defense capable even as they are otherwise unable to rush the passer.
If Atlanta is going to be a contender moving forward the pass rush has to be stabilized and Judon will help do just that. While we are still a long way from the offseason the Falcons should make it clear to Judon the appreciation they have and the willingness to work out a long-term deal.