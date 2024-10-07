4 Atlanta Falcons who are already earning contract extensions in 2024
By Nick Halden
4. Ray-Ray McCloud
It is VERY early for this suggestion with McCloud under contract next season as well but it speaks to just how impressive Atlanta's third receiver has been. There are two parts to this the first is Kirk Cousins finding the undersized speedster and making him look great. The second is McCloud's surprising ability as a route runner and willingness to find the open spots in zone and sit down trusting his quarterback to adjust.
A lot of what McCloud has done early has forced the opposing defense to play Atlanta honestly. You cannot afford to put all your attention on Darnell Mooney and Drake London and that is thanks to Atlanta's third receiver.
If the Falcons can extend McCloud on a team-friendly veteran deal there is no question he should be brought back beyond just the next two seasons. McCloud is filling a role Atlanta has been unable to find an answer for during much of the last decade. Having a third capable receiver will make a world of difference as Kirk Cousins ages and the team attempts to transition to Penix. A lot could change but for now, McCloud looks to be a long term answer.