4 Atlanta Falcons who could be on their way out after early 2024 struggles
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
Are we sure this is the same Atlanta Falcons tight-end who nearly set the rookie receiving record in year one? Looking back at Matt Ryan and Kyle Pitts highlights it is hard to remember just how great Pitts was a short time ago. All of the struggles of the past two seasons had been put on the shoulders of Arthur Smith and awful quarterback play.
Perhaps working against this theory was the continual development and contributions of Drake London within the same system. Last year Pitts had the added excuse of not being fully healthy and working his way past a season-ending 2022 injury that lingered into the next year.
All of the excuses are gone and the results are exactly the same. Pitts plays small for a player who has a huge wingspan and height advantage over most defenders. The inability to use his body to get open and present a target for Kirk Cousins is concerning.
Based on the player's rookie season it isn't time to give up just yet but we are getting close. There simply isn't a defense for just how awful Pitts continues to be for three straight seasons. The excuses are gone and if the results don't change so could Pitts very soon.