4 Atlanta Falcons who could be on their way out after early 2024 struggles
By Nick Halden
2. Arnold Ebiketie
Let's not forget it was only weeks ago Atlanta Falcons fans had talked themselves into a duo of Lorenzo Carter and Ebiketie working. After the loss of rookie pass rusher Bralen Trice this was the starting lineup at the edge for the Falcons. It is hard to imagine what this team could look like if Terry Fontenot didn't pull off a trade for Matthew Judon.
As great as Judon has been Ebiketie has been a complete mess. The entire idea of what Ebiketie's development suggested with more snaps the sacks would increase. With 8.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits in his first two seasons starting reps suggested double-digit sacks. This was a reasonable conclusion if you're willing to accept poor run defense and a questionable ability to set the edge.
However, what Atlanta has gotten is none of the production with all of the expected struggles. Ebiketie isn't a player the Falcons have heavily invested in and could easily be out of the lineup by the end of the season. For the Falcons to make a move at the trade deadline at the position someone must lose reps and right now that would be Ebiketie.