4 Atlanta Falcons who could be on their way out after early 2024 struggles
By Nick Halden
3. Kaleb McGary
Before McGary's injury against the Chiefs, the right tackle had his best game of the season and arguably of the last two years. McGary set up the run well and kept Kirk Cousins clean in the pocket against Philly. The final clutch drive was possible thanks to an offensive line that played their best game of the year thus far.
With that said, McGary's struggles have dated back to last season and aren't wiped away by one good game. Storm Norton stepped in against Kansas City and New Orleans and looked every bit as capable. While it wasn't perfection the cheaper player wasn't an obvious downgrade.
McGary is going to return at some point this season and should understand the urgency that has now been created. Atlanta can escape the right tackle's contract next offseason without much hassle. If Norton plays at this level while McGary is injured could the team consider making a move?
Atlanta needs a final answer on McGary who is the biggest remaining question mark on the team's offensive line. McGary needs to consistently play at the level he did that earned him the 2022 extension and gave Atlanta reason to believe they had their right tackle of the future.