4 Atlanta Falcons who could be on their way out after early 2024 struggles
By Nick Halden
4. Lorenzo Carter
It is hard to believe the Atlanta Falcons couldn't have stumbled into upgrades over Lorenzo Carter and Ebiketie at edge. Ebiketie's struggles have already been covered with Carter not being much better for Atlanta. Lorenzo Carter is a solid run defender and shows great effort but cannot get to the quarterback.
Setting the edge, defending the run, and chasing plays are all great traits you expect from a starting edge rusher. However, the most important one is the obvious ability to get to the quarterback. Something Carter has failed to do consistently in his time in Atlanta.
It would be a shock to see Carter make it to the quarterback and finish a play. In his 38-games played with the Falcons Carter has a combined 7.0 sacks. This is with far more reps than the younger Ebiketie who has managed 8.5 sacks.
Atlanta keeping Carter on the roster and letting Bud Dupree walk in free agency is among the most head-scratching decisions the team made. The Atlanta Falcons as a team have 5.0 sacks on the season. Dupree and former Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell have combined for 4.0 on their respective teams. You cannot continue to justify starting a player simply failing to get the job done.