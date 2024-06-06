4 Atlanta Falcons who could lose their starting roles in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Kaleb McGary
The best case for the Atlanta Falcons, Kaleb McGary shows up in the preseason as the player he was in 2022 and the offensive line is the strongest unit. This is the hope, however, it isn't the most likely way the season will play out. The career of McGary suggests that the level of production two years ago was the outlier and the rest is what McGary is moving forward.
Storm Norton is Atlanta's current fallback option. Norton made an appearance in the 2023 season when McGary was dealing with an injury. Norton appeared to be an upgrade in very limited action. It will be interesting to watch the tackle in camp and the preseason as he competes for the swing tackle role.
Kaleb McGary needs a great season not only because of protecting a less-than-mobile quarterback. This is the last season that the Falcons can't move off the deal they gave McGary on the heels of the aforementioned outlier season. Arguably the only big mistake that Terry Fontenot has made is when it comes to handing out extensions.
It wouldn't be at all shocking to see McGary finish the year on the bench and at this time next year wearing a new uniform.