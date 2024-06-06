4 Atlanta Falcons who could lose their starting roles in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Lorenzo Carter
Bralen Trice is going to be given every chance to win a starting role. Lorenzo Carter was a clear cap savings move before the Falcons completely failed to add to the position. Your biggest weakness and your answer is a day two draft pick with clear question marks.
Trice has given reason to believe he can be developed into a solid pass-rushing option but is far from a day-one contributor. However, if the Falcons believe there is a chance Trice will be a productive pass rusher in year one he will start. Carter's role and ability are clear at this point in his career.
The veteran is a great effort player who is going to play the run at a high level and set the edge. Getting the quarterback is going to be a rare result for Carter. Limited pass rush moves and a lack of elite speed limit his ceiling getting the quarterback.
Atlanta's management of the position compares to what the team did at receiver for three seasons under Arthur Smith. Content to simply sit back and hope someone defies the odds and carries an important position you chose to ignore. It is the biggest concern moving forward in Atlanta.