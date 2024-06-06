4 Atlanta Falcons who could lose their starting roles in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Troy Andersen
This is less about what Andersen has or hasn't done but due to his season-ending injury. Andersen hasn't lost his job to injury yet, but Nate Landman was extremely impressive in his development and early contributions to Atlanta. This is a positional battle that has the chance to surprise fans with Andersen heading back to the bench.
Andersen is a bit slower while Landman offers just a bit more flexibility. You have JD Bertrand competing at the position as well for playing time. It is a rotation to keep an eye on early in camp and the preseason.
4. DeMarcco Hellams
How highly do the Atlanta Falcons think of Hellams? The offseason suggests that the second-year player has the team's full belief. However, this is the same front office that has failed to fix the edge position and believes fully in Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota. Their judgment has been inconsistent at best.
Richie Grant remains on the roster and there are multiple veterans that would fit in well alongside Jessie Bates still sitting in free agency. Hellams was solid in his rookie season but there is reason to question his ability to be a starter long term for this defense.