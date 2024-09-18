4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve a victory lap after Week 2 upset in Philly
By Nick Halden
1. Kaleb McGary
Many Atlanta Falcons writers and fans have questioned how long Kaleb McGary will be Atlanta's starting right tackle. Dating back to last season McGary's level of play had regressed and his pass protection appeared likely to get someone hurt.
Week 1 saw this trend continue with T.J. Watt completely destroying the right tackle. This was a prove-it game for McGary and he delivered far beyond any reasonable expectations. Atlanta's right tackle played one of the best games of his young career. Keeping pressure consistently under control and often giving Kirk Cousins an eternity in the pocket.
Keeping the same energy in his success as failures is important and Kaleb McGary deserves a victory lap. This doesn't mean all the concerns are wiped away or that next week won't change the conversation. However, for the time being, Atlanta must give credit for what was arguably one of the best performances on Monday night.
Not showing up in the boxscore unless sacks are allowed it is easy to overlook offensive linemen. Watching this game back the protection they offered Cousins consistently leaps off the screen. No lineman is more deserving of credit than Atlanta's right tackle. Fans have to hope this is a sign of things to come for McGary and this offensive line.