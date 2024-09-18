4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve a victory lap after Week 2 upset in Philly
By Nick Halden
2. Jessie Bates
Four players can be circled as having made plays Atlanta has zero chance of winning without. Kirk Cousins, Younghoe Koo, Drake London, and Jessie Bates. Atlanta struggled in run support all evening after the loss of Nate Landman. Their inability to get Barkley or Jalen Hurts to the ground was shocking.
Despite this, you knew Jessie Bates wasn't going to quit and would find a way to impact this game. The first moment that cannot be forgotten is punching out a would be touchdown and ending the drive. Bates was beaten and Jalen Hurts threw a perfect touchdown pass. Atlanta's safety never gave up on the play and placed a perfect punch to end the scoring chance.
A play that would grow even more important considering how the game ended. After Atlanta's drive, the Eagles still had time on the clock and reason to believe they could move the ball 20-30 yards and give their kicker a chance. After a big play on first-down Jalen Hurts pushed the ball down the field and Jessie Bates stepped in the way calling game. Bates is the heart of this Atlanta defense and continues to come up clutch when Atlanta must have a play.