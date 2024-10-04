4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for thrilling overtime win
By Nick Halden
1. Drake London
Another touchdown for the Atlanta Falcons primary receiver in what was a night that has been long overdue. London has dealt with as much frustration as any receiver in this league. Whether it was Arthur Smith using London as a consistent primary blocker or attempting to catch passes from Mariota and Ridder it has been a tough road.
What the last two years have done is make London a great teammate and a very willing blocker. Two things that showed up on the field on Thursday night in what was his best game to date. London finished the night with 12 catches, 154 yards, and a touchdown.
London is such an easy player to love based on his effort and ability to always be in the right spot. Converting on key downs and helping set the tone offensively early on this was a breakout game for Atlanta's primary receiver. Yes, Darnell Mooney has been great and Kyle Pitts appears back from the dead but make no mistake about who this team's number one option is. London has proven both in this game and vs. Philly in the biggest moment Kirk Cousins is going to be looking for number five.