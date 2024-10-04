4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for thrilling overtime win
By Nick Halden
2. Younghoe Koo
When you're coming off making a game-winning 58-yarder against the Saints you're allowed to miss a kick. While Koo technically missed three kicks on the night one didn't count due to a penalty and the other was blocked. It was a bad miss and cost the offense but with how historically great the kicker has been he has earned more than a bit of grace for not always delivering perfection.
Despite the struggles and his coach showing no faith in him before the half Koo was put in a game tying situation. With one second left the Falcons were given a delay of game penalty and backed up the kick further. Lining up to attempt to force overtime Tampa called a timeout to force the kicker to sit and think about the prime time moment further.
The misses and extra time didn't phase Koo and the Atlanta kicker delivered when the team needed it most. Yes, the miss was frustrating but not every team has a player capable of delivering in that moment. Koo has done just that in back-to-back weeks and deserves major credit for continuing to seemingly always be able to be unphased and deliver in the clutch