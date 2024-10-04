4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for thrilling overtime win
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Atlanta was given their first "You like that" Kirk Cousins moment at the end of a thrilling overtime win. It is hard not to love every bit of what Cousins put on the field in a historic performance. Cousins set the franchise record with 509-passing yards and tossed four touchdowns including the game-winner in the final moments of overtime.
While this level of production each week is unrealistic this is the quarterback Atlanta believed they were signing. The adult in the room who is calm and collected in overtime when Drake London goes down. Giving Hodge a chance and being rewarded by the special teamer making an all-time catch and run to win the game.
Converting key 4th downs and hanging in the pocket until the last second this is the franchise quarterback Atlanta believed they had signed. While the veteran did toss an interception on the night it is hard to fault the veteran both in the situation he was in and with the amount of times he was putting the ball up. What a great moment for the Falcons and their quarterback who ended any serious debate about who the starter should be.