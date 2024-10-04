4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve the most credit for thrilling overtime win
By Nick Halden
4. Darnell Mooney
It has been clear both in last night's game and in the previous four games Kirk Cousins has a ton of trust in Mooney. Perhaps a bit less now when you consider the key drop that could have ended this game for Atlanta. Despite this, Mooney still deserves a place on this list for helping carry the load on offense early in the game.
The receiver finished with 105-receiving yards and two touchdowns on the night. The first touchdown was incredibly memorable with Mooney boxing out the defender and going up to fight for one Cousins appeared to simply toss up for grabs.
A ball that speaks to the trust that Cousins has in Mooney in the game's biggest moments. It isn't just the catches that put Mooney on this list. It is the speed that is helping open up the game for Kyle Pitts and Drake London.
Defenses can no longer simply play the sticks and just beyond understanding Atlanta's lack of speed. Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud are both forcing teams to play Atlanta honestly and it is allowing this Atlanta offense to finally come to life. It will be interesting to watch how the targets between Mooney and London shake out as the season continues.