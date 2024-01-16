4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to be in the playoffs
Four players for the Atlanta Falcons who deserve to be playing in the playoffs, even if the rest of the team doesn't.
I think the most obvious thing for the Atlanta Falcons this past season was that they didn't deserve to make the playoffs. As a team, they could not find any consistency and could not perform when it mattered the most.
Nevertheless, that doesn't mean there were a handful of players who deserve to be playing in the playoffs thanks to their exceptional play and hard work. Here are four of those players
1. Drake London, WR
Was Drake London the best player on the offense this past season? Bijan Robinson would probably get the edge in that department but when you watch Drake play, you cannot help but love him.
He is a fighter at the receiver position. He uses his intense physicality to destroy the players he hates the most—defensive backs. Watching him get in the face of a defender after besting them on a play is so much fun and it shows you the passion he has for the game and his team.
The one moment that sticks out over the past few months was watching London sit where he was downed on a Hail Mary at the end of the game against Tampa Bay late in the season. He was more disappointed than anyone.
His passion makes him the first player on this list.