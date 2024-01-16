4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to be in the playoffs
Four players for the Atlanta Falcons who deserve to be playing in the playoffs, even if the rest of the team doesn't.
3. Calais Campbell, DE
Calais Campbell has made a lot of lists. He was such a difference maker for the Atlanta Falcons this past season and every football fan is hoping that we haven't seen the last from Campbell.
Campbell was the loud leader of the defense and played to a level that no one could have expected from him. We all saw him as a rotational veteran who would play well. Instead, he played a lot of snaps and played at the highest of levels.
He brought down the quarterback many times and was able to disrupt the run. There aren't any players who deserve success more than Calais. Hopefully, he can manage to get a ring before his career comes to a close.