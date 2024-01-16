4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to be in the playoffs
Four players for the Atlanta Falcons who deserve to be playing in the playoffs, even if the rest of the team doesn't.
4. Jessie Bates III, S
Jessie Bates has played in plenty of playoff games over the past two years. He even played in a Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals, but all of that doesn't mean that he didn't deserve to make the playoffs more than anyone.
Bates was more than anyone could have asked for. He was the leader of a resurgent defense and had all sorts of production. From interceptions to tackles to forced fumbles, there were hardly any games where he didn't do something huge.
His leadership, much like Campbell's, was essential for the Falcons. Luckily, they have him secured for the next few years. He is the league's best safety, no doubt about it.