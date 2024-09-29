4 Atlanta Falcons who must take a step forward to beat New Orleans
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
Each week the Atlanta Falcons' veteran quarterback has looked just a bit better. This must continue this week with the team starting their division slate. The biggest issue left for Cousins is trust in his legs and trust in the first read. Cousins is second-guessing and not letting the ball go soon enough or leaving the pocket.
When Cousins is out of his own head and playing within the flow of the offense the Falcons have been great. The veteran's one interception last week was a result of a blindside hit and not a poor decision. Still, Cousins must get through his reads quicker and either throw the ball away or believe in his decision.
Just as Cousins needs to be willing to leave the pocket or throw the ball away. You have the insurance of Michael Penix Jr. for a reason. Call a quarterback sneak in the game's biggest moments or put Cousins in motion to help open up the field. Zac Robinson is doing a better job at this but there are still ways the team can improve and help build Kirk's confidence.
This is the biggest week of Kirk's very short Atlanta tenure. Winning or losing against New Orleans will in many ways define this season.