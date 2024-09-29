4 Atlanta Falcons who must take a step forward to beat New Orleans
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
You're supposed to be a generational prospect at the running back position and you average 1.9-yards per carry vs. Kansas City. It was an ugly game for Robinson that was capped off by the back being stopped on 4th down and pointing out it was his quarterback that checked to the play. An all-around game that Robinson and Atlanta fans would love to forget.
The offensive line blocking poorly is reasonable until you consider Tyler Allgeier ran behind the same line. The poor blocking didn't prevent Allgeier from gaining positive yardage consistently and far outpacing Bijan's average.
For the second week in a row a big Atlanta drive was defined by Robinson getting owned during a 4th and short. Zac Robinson must learn from this and stop putting the ball in Robinson's hands. However, the Falcons need the back to be far better over their next three weeks. This level of production isn't acceptable no matter how the offensive line is playing.
If you're really the star that Bijan is expected to be go out and have a prove it game. One that helps wipe away the complete mess that Week 3 was.