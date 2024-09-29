4 Atlanta Falcons who must take a step forward to beat New Orleans
By Nick Halden
4. Zac Robinson
After a complete mess in Week 1 vs. the Steelers the rookie Atlanta OC has shown a lot of improvement. Robinson has a willingness to adjust and is starting to figure out how to distribute the ball and have everyone involved. With that said, Atlanta isn't anywhere close to where they should be on offense.
Against the Chiefs and Eagles the team was great on their initial script and in two-minute drills but stumbled inbetween. Robinson must figure out keeping his team out of the position they have put themselves in the last two weeks.
With the aforementioned pass rush struggles the Falcons need to hold the ball as long as possible. You cannot have the offensive dead periods you've suffered against Kansas City and Philly. Get Kirk Cousins comfortable early and mix the rushing attack.
You don't have to completely scrap the outside attack but it was countered by the Chiefs be ready for a similar answer from New Orleans. This team is going to need to run through the offense until the team can fix the pass rush. Call three straight solid games against your division rivals and the critiques of the rookie play caller will quiet.