4 Atlanta Falcons who should be taking blame for sputtering offense
By Nick Halden
2. Zac Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons OC called an outside run to decide the game against Kansas City knowing full well the team had been beaten on the outside all game long. This was the reason Robinson faced so much heat and took a lot of the blame for Atlanta fumbling away a chance at upsetting the Chiefs in a closely fought contest.
Robinson's response was less than reassuring with an offense that didn't manage to score a single touchdown. Kirk Cousins was angry on the sideline showing rare frustration. It is indicative of a rookie play-caller who still doesn't know what this team needs to be.
At times it appears they want to be a bombs away arial attack and others a ground-and-pound rushing team focused on checkdowns and establishing the run. While your strategy can change week to week the idenitity of your team shouldn't. This has been the case for the Falcons and as long as it continues for Robinson this offense is going to struggle.
Kirk Cousins is a great quarterback when put in the right situations and thus far Robinson is failing his veteran quarterback. Both quarterback and play caller must be far better.