4 Atlanta Falcons who should be taking blame for sputtering offense
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier has been Atlanta's best rushing attack and is able to create more open space. This is the reality of what the numbers and your eyes will tell you. Allgeier fights for every last inch and creates space when teams should have him dead to rights. Robinson has made a handful of big plays but is often stopped right at the line of scrimmage.
Blame has been suggested for Atlanta's run-blocking or Zac Robinson's scheme. Another year and another set of excuses for a back who is still not living up to expectations. This is the same offensive line and OC calling plays when Allgeier is running the football and the results are wildly different. Atlanta's starting running back should be held to a higher standard and able to create more big plays.
It seems every broadcast talks about Bijan in glowing terms and his ability to create the big play. Where are they? For a player who is supposed to be so elite the results are surprisingly average. The talent is there in no way are we questioning this. However, it is only fair to point out this is the second straight season where the hype outweighs the production thus far.