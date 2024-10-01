4 Atlanta Falcons who should be taking blame for sputtering offense
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
Speaking of hype outweighing the reality of production, Kyle Pitts is the definition. Another year of buying into Pitts finally figuring things out and yet again there is zero production. Pitts has the best offensive talent he has ever had and the production remains the same.
Putting Kirk Cousins in as the starting quarterback and more speed at receiver was expected to unlock Pitts. Instead the team simply is using the tight end as a rare target and distraction. Pitts is always open with his height and ability to make the contested catch.
We watched this in Kyle's rookie season working with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. There was little help around him and still the production remained consistent. Pitts didn't suddenly become a different receiver incapable of making plays.
Whether it is the desperation level of his quarterbacks or having better options whatever has changed isn't talent level. Watching back the games thus far this season there is rarely a lot of separation for Pitts but there have been chances to get him the ball.
Atlanta invested a top-ten pick on a player who is failing to live up to expectations and not producing at the level a starting tight end should be in this offense. A frustrating start and perhaps indicative of what is ahead.