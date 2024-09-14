4 Atlanta Falcons who shouldn't escape criticism heading into Week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Arnold Ebiketie
Based on the Atlanta Falcons offensive struggles and A.J. Terrell being toasted by George Pickens the Atlanta Falcons pass rusher has escaped a lot of criticism. The Atlanta defense played well and their star corner struggled. This has been the focus of the last week leaving Ebiketie free from criticism his Week 1 performance earned.
Atlanta's first game was a great example of why the team felt the need to make the move for Judon. Ebiketie struggles to finish plays and is painfully predictable. His ability to contain the run and finish a play are both difficult to watch at times.
What made him an interesting option heading into the year was his production from last season. If given starting reps it translated into a double-digit sack season for the third-year edge rusher. However, there was no hiding the concerns with Ebiketie's run defense and ability to finish tackles.
Both of these issues were on full display vs. Pittsburgh in a game that served as a reminder of why the edge rusher fell to the third-round and how Lorenzo Carter won the starting job. It was a rough week for Ebiketie and things aren't going to get any easier facing Barkley and Jalen Hurts.