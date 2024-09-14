4 Atlanta Falcons who shouldn't escape criticism heading into Week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Zac Robinson
Are we sure it wasn't Arthur Smith calling the game for Atlanta against Pittsburgh? Even with Smith wearing Steelers colors on the other side the Falcons called a game that would have made Smith proud. This included predictable run schemes and refusing to get the ball to your star receiver. A lot of the heat has been on Raheem Morris for failing to play his starters in the preseason and Kirk Cousins for turning the ball over.
Questions about Atlanta's preseason approach and Kirk's health have dominated the last week. Lost in it is the fact that Robinson called a very poor game. Yes, the Steelers' defense is formidable but not as dominant as Atlanta made them look last Sunday.
You failed to use Tyler Allgeier and Drake London consistently enough while using Bijan Robinson as a short-yardage punishing back. The entire gameplan and inability to get Cousins easy throws screams a struggling rookie play caller.
The road does get a bit easier facing a leaky Eagles secondary, however, there is still reason to question Atlanta's OC. The Falcons need to mix up their formations and play calls far more or the struggles we saw in Robinson's debut will continue for a group that should have top-ten potential.