4 Atlanta Falcons who shouldn't escape criticism heading into Week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Kaleb McGary
It seems a lot of last week is simply shrugged off as T.J. Watt being the unstoppable force that he is. While this is somewhat true it is only fair to point out the struggles for Atlanta's right tackle date back to last season. This is with a quarterback in Desmond Ridder who could move and escape the pocket. McGary has struggled in pass protection for over and year and there was nothing in week one to indicate this is going to improve.
You cannot have McGary playing at this level with a struggling veteran or guarding the blindside of an injury-prone Michael Penix. Either McGary needs to turn the clock back to 2022 before his extension or the Falcons are going to have to make a tough call.
If McGary plays in Philly at the same level he did in Week 1 it is time to begin to have some difficult conversations. Even with his contract, the Falcons might need to look at their second option. It is hard to believe whoever they turn to could be any worse at protecting the quarterback and buying a bit of time. The excuses for McGary are quickly running out.