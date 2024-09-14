4 Atlanta Falcons who shouldn't escape criticism heading into Week 2
By Nick Halden
4. Bijan Robinson
Bijan was the star of Atlanta's offense last Sunday but managed 3.8-yards per carry. It is time to begin to question why the Falcons have had such middling results from a player who was supposed to be the face of the franchise and the next great back.
Whether it is in preseason projections or fantasy football drafts the hype of Robinson is far higher than the actual production. To say the back isn't living up to expectations is more than fair. Will that change this week against a struggling Eagles' defense?
It is hard to ignore the lack of expected production from Bijan even with the obvious talent. Allgeier had only three carries and still matched Robinson's most explosive play. For the Falcons offense to live up to expectations Bijan has to be far closer to the star he was expected to be and not league average.
A part of this is Atlanta's play caller and offensive line, however, this was the same excuse last season and the production didn't change. Perhaps there is a reason that Arthur Smith didn't feature the back as much as expected last season or will Bijan prove the former head coach wrong and live up to the hype this season?