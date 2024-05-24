4 Atlanta Falcons who will be fighting for their jobs in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Kaleb McGary
Zac Robinson's offense is going to be built around far more passing plays and consistent down-the-field attempts. This means McGary is going to be put in pass protection sets far more often and expected to be something close to capable. Last season protecting a mobile quarterback was a huge struggle at times for McGary.
You're now asking the right tackle to protect a veteran who isn't anything close to mobile and is coming off of season-ending surgery. If something were to happen to Cousins you would in turn have McGary protecting the blindside of Michael Penix Jr.
All of this is to say that the tolerance level for McGary being inept in pass protection won't be tolerated. The right tackle is going to have a very short leash if the team believes he cannot protect the veteran quarterback. This leads us to look at his backup Storm Norton who was a solid option when forced into action last season.
Atlanta's lack of moves at the tackle position have been somewhat surprising but perhaps points to a belief they can bring McGary back to his 2022 self. If that is the case there aren't any obvious holes or concerns for this offensive unit.