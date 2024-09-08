4 Atlanta Falcons who will come up clutch in season debut vs. Steelers
The season is here; the Atlanta Falcons are finally about to take the field for their first game of the highly-anticipated 2024 season.
This year marks a new era that is surrounded by optimism. The quarterback-less team from last year finally has someone who they can count on each week. That in of itself will account for a few more wins and a playoff spot, hopefully.
However, the team has to focus on starting the season 1-0, especially when you look at their two following matchups. To start the season in the win column, these three players will have clutch performances against the Steelers.
1. Kirk Cousins, QB
The new quarterback is the easy pick. Kirk Cousins has proven that he can be one of the best in the NFL, but there is a big question going into his debut with his third team: is he fully healthy?
By all accounts, the answer is "yes" but we won't know for sure until we see him on the field for 60 minutes.
There is no reason not to believe in the big free agent signing. He was on a record pace last year and now has even more weapons at his disposal in red and black. If he can get the protection he needs then a big debut is ready for him.