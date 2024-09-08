4 Atlanta Falcons who will come up clutch in season debut vs. Steelers
Watch for big performances from these four Falcons.
2. Darnell Mooney, WR
Many eyes will go straight to Drake London—for good reason. But London will draw the attention of an emerging star in Joey Porter Jr. The second-year corner will travel against the imposing London which makes Mooney that much more important.
The new wide receiver in Atlanta will benefit from going against Donte Jackson. Jackson is a player the Falcons know well from his time in Carolina and he hasn't been the greatest during his NFL career.
Mooney will get open and finally see what an accurate pass looks like. He has big-time potential and there is no reason to think he can't go over 100 yards with a couple of touchdowns.
The new receiver will be a difference-maker in his first game with the Atlanta Falcons.