4 Atlanta Falcons who will come up clutch in season debut vs. Steelers
Watch for big performances from these four Falcons.
3 of 4
3. Matthew Judon, OLB
I wrote about this yesterday but Matthew Judon has a favorable matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers' quarterbacks love to hold the ball, they have proven that over the past few years. And the offensive tackles are suspect in pass protection. All of this sets up for a big debut for the trade acquisition.
Wouldn't it be so satisfying to see Judon exit week one with three or four sacks? Those are stats that the Falcons have lacked for too long. No fanbase would appreciate a great pass rusher like the Atlanta Falcons.
Judon will prove his worth in his first game with his new team; mark that in your books.