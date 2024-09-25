4 Atlanta Falcons whose effort deserves credit in Sunday night's heartbreaker
By Nick Halden
1. Justin Simmons
Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons isn't afraid to say the quiet part out loud when it comes to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has a tendency to put the ball up for grabs for the wrong team and Simmons has zero problem pointing this out. You have that ability when you have the most interceptions of any active players off one quarterback.
Simmons has picked off Patrick Mahomes six times in his career and that included this past Sunday night. Taking Richie Grant out of the starting lineup in place of Simmons has worked wonders for this defense.
It seems everyone is afraid to point out Patrick Mahomes' flaws and as great as the quarterback is he has a very clear one. It is a tendency to grow bored with the check downs and force throws only a player of his ability would have the confidence to attempt.
Simmons understands this and has taken advantage of it like no other defender in the league. Three games in it is easy to begin considering how much an extension might cost for Justin Simmons. The safety has played well and fits perfectly into the defense of Raheem Morris.