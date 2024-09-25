4 Atlanta Falcons whose effort deserves credit in Sunday night's heartbreaker
By Nick Halden
2. Darnell Mooney
The Falcons have found their WR2 in Darnell Mooney. The receiver's speed and fit with Drake London and Kyle Pitts has been perfect thus far. While you would like to see more production from the offense overall there isn't any question that Mooney has more than done his part.
Perhaps the only complaint with Mooney is screen plays being called predictably often to put the ball in his hands. A complaint that falls at the feet of rookie OC Zac Robinson and not on Mooney. Whether it was the big plays on Atlanta's game winning drive in Philly or catching eight balls for 66-yards on Sunday night it has been a great start for Atlanta's second receiver.
Kirk Cousins already has built trust with Mooney and looks to put the ball in his hands. A part of this is the veteran's understanding of the stress that Mooney's speed puts the defense under. Whether it is a complex route or a simple slant if you put the ball in Mooney's hands there is a chance the next play is going to be for an extra point. Atlanta paid top dollar for their WR2 and so far there isn't a reason to regret it.