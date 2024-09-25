4 Atlanta Falcons whose effort deserves credit in Sunday night's heartbreaker
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
After Sunday's game, there aren't any reasonable questions left about Kirk's durability. After early injuries to Atlanta's starting center and right tackle, the quarterback was under fire the rest of the way. Standing in and taking punishment while giving Atlanta a chance to win and protecting the football are all reasons that Cousins makes this list.
The one turnover of the night was on a throw that hung in the air due to a blindside hit Cousins never saw coming. Outside of this Kirk did well navigating the pocket and making plays when Atlanta had to have them. You would have liked to see one more touchdown but still was a gutsy performance that gave the Falcons a chance to pull the upset.
Cousins was the better quarterback while sharing the field with Patrick Mahomes. The difference proved to be situational defense and Patrick's ability to make plays with his legs. Not the ending fans may have wanted but looking back two weeks ago how different fans should feel about Kirk Cousins and this Atlanta offense.
With the toughest stretch of their schedule now behind him there is reason to believe the quarterback's best ball is still in front of him.