4 Atlanta Falcons whose effort deserves credit in Sunday night's heartbreaker
By Nick Halden
4. Raheem Morris
To start the season Raheem Morris was completely shown up by Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh. Morris bounced back by being the best coach on the field in Philly and giving his team a chance to beat Andy Reid and Kansas City. While it wasn't perfect for Morris it is hard to believe there is anything else the coach could have done to change the outcome in this one.
Morris has shown an improved ability to make adjustments and did a better job managing the clock. Going up against Andy Reid and the defending champs in prime time the height of expectations for reasonable Falcons fans, don't show up your fans and give the team a chance to win.
Now is the time Morris has a chance to truly separate himself from the rest of the NFC South. Three straight divisional games against coaches facing far more heat. Atlanta's head coach gave Andy Reid and their star DC all the Chiefs could handle and arguably should have won this game. Considering the loss of two starting offensive linemen and the blown call in the endzone it looks even better for a head coach who appears to be Atlanta's future.