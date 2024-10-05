4 Atlanta Falcons whose efforts shouldn't be overlooked in Thursday's thriller
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson's timely run and pass protection
Bijan Robinson had one great run on the night in what was an otherwise frustrating performance for the Atlanta Falcons run game. Even Tyler Allgeier was slowed in the second-half of the game with the Bucs having an answer for Atlanta's rushing attack. Robinson has struggled often this season and has every reason to be frustrated or distracted as the team's expected face of franchise running back.
However, Robinson kept fighting and found a way to break a run late. More important how many plays was Kirk Cousins able to make because of Bijan Robinson? As frustrating as the lack of elite production is there is no questioning Robinson's effort and heart.
If anyone were to do so rewind this game and watch the undersized pass protector work. Whether it was his helmet popping off and continuing to defend his quarterback or buying just enough time for Cousins to unload the football his contributions cannot be overlooked even amid the frustration.
These are the types of efforts and plays that are going to keep Robinson in the lineup as the Falcons figure out their run game and attempt to get Bijan going.