4 Atlanta Falcons whose efforts shouldn't be overlooked in Thursday's thriller
By Nick Halden
2. Younghoe Koo's resilience
If there was ever a game where the moment was too big for the Atlanta Falcons kicker this would be it. Not based on the stakes but simply on the flow of the game and how Koo had been playing leading up to the game's biggest moment.
Koo hooked a kick to the left early in this game his first miss of the season. However, Tampa had jumped early and not only gave Koo a second chance but made it a much easier kick. One that Koo would again hook to the left for his first official miss of the season. Two straight misses were soon followed by a blocked kick that would have tied the game.
Three misses on the night and still Koo was given a chance to redeem himself with a game-tying kick to force overtime. With one second on the clock, a flag was thrown for delay of game, and the tension built. Tampa waited for a beat and called a timeout to force the kicker to stand and think about the moment even longer.
All of this led to Koo burying a kick right through the uprights and giving Cousins the chance at the game-winning drive.