4 Atlanta Falcons whose efforts shouldn't be overlooked in Thursday's thriller
By Nick Halden
3. Jessie Bates refusing to quit
How frustrated should Jessie Bates and this Atlanta secondary be? It is close to impossible to cover already in today's league add in Atlanta's complete lack of pass rush and it is an impossible feat. Baker Mayfield had everything he wanted both as a runner and through the air. Mike Evans was wide open for scores twice and the Atlanta defense was bullied early in this game.
With Dee Alford going down and the team already short two starting linebackers the frustrations were mounting. Fully healthy this team is going to struggle to rush the passer and get stops. Against a great offense while banged up it is close to impossible.
Still, Bates continues to show his motor and ability in the clutch. Twice Bates punched the ball out and gave the Falcons chances to flip the game. While neither were the deciding scores both proved his impact and effort even in chaos.
Bates has taken the crown from Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell as this team's unquestioned best defender. The ability to make impact plays and consistently change the game cannot be overlooked or understated. Another moment of greatness for the Atlanta safety.