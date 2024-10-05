4 Atlanta Falcons whose efforts shouldn't be overlooked in Thursday's thriller
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts finally comes to life in Atlanta's offense
Kyle Pitts gave Atlanta Falcons fans a reason to believe he will finally get back on the expected track. This is the player Atlanta fans expected to show up the last two seasons and who was Matt Ryan's primary target in his rookie season. Pitts finished the night as the team's third leading receiver with 7-catches for 88-receiving yards.
Before Hodge called game in overtime, Pitts had the team's longest catch of the day and made a number of clutch grabs to keep drives alive. Pitts not only was finally a part of the passing attack but continued to attack as a blocker and set up his teammates.
If there is one lasting legacy for former head coach Arthur Smith that can be appreciated it is this. Both in Drake London and Kyle Pitts the Falcons have two players who are extremely unselfish and are going to sacrifice their bodies to block and set up their teammates.
While it isn't the ideal way either player should be used it is a trait to be appreciated and one that has kept a number of key Atlanta drives alive this this season. A great game for Pitts and one fans hope is a sign of things to come.