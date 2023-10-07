4 "Bad" Quarterback situations the Atlanta Falcons are envious of
By Nick Halden
Four games into the season for the Atlanta Falcons and the team's off-season is looking to be one of the best of the last decade. Jessie Bates has been worth every penny and the secondary has taken a huge leap forward with proper depth around A.J. Terrell.
Mack Hollins has been a solid addition and Jonnu Smith at times has been the Falcons' best playmaker. If there is one regret or concern it is quarterback Desmond Ridder being this team's starter.
The logic of sticking with Ridder this season made sense only needing the quarterback to be the 15th-20th best starter in the league for this team to win consistently. However, thus far that plan has gone awry with Desmond being one of the three worst starters in the league.
Desmond could still improve but eight games into his career not having one signature game or moment proving his potential is very concerning. Add in the regression and it is easy to believe that this team is ultimately going to be starting Taylor Heinicke or another surprise addition.
Despite sticking with Ridder on a rookie contract and building a strong roster around him it is easy to criticize and look around the league at teams playing at a high level with what was considered a "bad" quarterback situation.