4 "Bad" Quarterback situations the Atlanta Falcons are envious of
By Nick Halden
1. Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield would have been an easy addition for the Atlanta Falcons after a season of struggling with the Carolina Panthers and ending the year with the Rams. Baker was pushed out in Cleveland after playing through an injury and struggling badly on a team that clearly has issues much deeper than just the quarterback position.
Cleveland jettisoned Mayfield in favor of giving Deshaun Watson a historic contract and Mayfield continued to struggle last season. Four games into the 2023 season, however, and it is fair to believe that Baker is a far better quarterback than many realized.
The veteran is far from perfect but did consistently give the Browns a chance (far more than Watson has done) and has looked great in Tampa. Baker is going to put the ball in harm's way and make mistakes but he is also going to consistently hit big plays and use his limited mobility to put pressure on the defense.
Even watching Mayfield with a division rival it is fun to see the underdog story and watch at what a high level the quarterback has played at thus far. Perhaps a bit of karmic justice for the Browns is unfolding for a quarterback the Atlanta Falcons could have easily added and given themselves a better chance.