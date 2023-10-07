4 "Bad" Quarterback situations the Atlanta Falcons are envious of
By Nick Halden
2. Josh Dobbs
Everyone knew the Cardinals were tanking and the Josh Dobbs wasn't a starter in this league. That is except for Josh Dobbs and a Cardinals team that has consistently been a very live underdog in every game they have played this season.
Dobbs is somewhat limited as a quarterback but he plays his role well and gives the Cardinals offense a consistent chance. While this team only has one win on the season Dobbs was the driving force that locked the game up against the Dallas Cowboys in what was arguably his best game of the season.
It is clear that the Cardinals are still in the running for Caleb Williams but they have found surprising production from Dobbs. What the quarterback is doing is exactly what the Falcons needed from Desmond Ridder. Just to sit back and play point guard taking what the defense gives and giving his team a chance. Dobbs isn't a franchise quarterback but he is a very overlooked one that appears to be a great bridge or short-term starting option.